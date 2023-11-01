“I am not supporting any parts, the idea is to understand the point of view of Nathuram Godse” Rajkumar Santoshi

During the trailer event of the movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, director Rajkumar Santoshi spoke in detail about the concept of the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 17:26
movie_image: 
“I am not supporting any parts, the idea is to understand the point of view of Nathuram Godse” Rajkumar Santoshi

MUMBAI :Rajkumar Santoshi has been winning the hearts of the fans with his beautiful filmmaking contribution, no doubt it is always a treat to watch the movies coming from the side of the director and now he is the talk of the town for his upcoming movie titled Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh.

The trailer of the movie finally released and it was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the cast and the director of the movie.

Rajkumar Santosh says that the idea and the concept of the movie is to understand the point of view of Nathuram Godse, over the time we have been understanding ideas and point of view of Mahatma Gandhi, but he believes as a human being even the other side should also be heard and that is the right of every human being.

ALSO READ –  Shah Rukh Khan gets support from the South for Pathaan, but why not from Bollywood?

Rajkumar Santoshi says that he is not taking any sides, he is not saying who is right and who is wrong, as a filmmaker he is presenting both sides and he would want the audience to decide what is right and what is wrong. Rajkumar Santoshi says that he does not want any big star in the movie, he wants to make a non star movie which has no big name because he wants to drive the attention of the audience on the basis of the content.

Rajkumar Santoshi also says that he is ready to face any sort of comments, positive or negative because as a filmmaker he has done his job of presenting both the ideas and the Clash of ideas, now it is on the hands of the audience to decide.

No doubt the trailer of the movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is already winning the hearts of the fans and setting the internet on Fire. Indeed we are going to see some clash of ideologies through this movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh.

What are your views on this movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is all set to hit the big screen on 26th January 2023 facing the clash with the movie Pathaan which will release on 25th January.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –  Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her recent airport look; netizens say, "Pathaan ki pathani pehnei hai lagta hai"

GANDHI GODSE EK YUDH RAJUKUMAR SANTOSHI Deepak Antani Chinmay Mandlekar Pawan Chopra TANISHA SANTOSHI AND ANUJ SAINI Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 17:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Imlie’s Megha Chakraborty has a perfect way to end Sasu Maa’s torture, check out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
Exclusive! Anupamaa! Toshu steals Kinjal’s money to gain profit
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Kumkum Bhagya headed for a Valentine’s Day track?
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and...
Exclusive! Snehal Reddy roped in for Sandiip Sikcand’s next?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. We have constantly been at the...
Pakistani Model and Actress Sadia Khan reacts to rumors about dating Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, says, “There needs to be a limit…” 
MUMBAI :Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is currently all over the news for his soon to release film Pathaan. However the...
Recent Stories
“I am not supporting any parts, the idea is to understand the point of view of Nathuram Godse” Rajkumar Santoshi
“I am not supporting any parts, the idea is to understand the point of view of Nathuram Godse” Rajkumar Santoshi

Latest Video

Related Stories
Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh Trailer! Get ready to witness the clash of ideologies with some great performances
Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh Trailer! Get ready to witness the clash of ideologies with some great performances
This TV actress had a tiny crush on Vicky Kaushal – Read Deets
This TV actress had a tiny crush on Vicky Kaushal – Read Deets
Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her recent airport look; netizens say, "Pathaan ki pathani pehnei hai lagta hai"
Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her recent airport look; netizens say, "Pathaan ki pathani pehnei hai lagta hai"
RRR wins Best Original Song award at Golden Globes 2023; Here's how SS Rajamouli and team represented India perfectly at the awa
RRR wins Best Original Song award at Golden Globes 2023; Here's how SS Rajamouli and team represented India perfectly at the awards
SS Rajamouli’s RRR wins Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ by MM Keeravani at the 80th Golden Globes
SS Rajamouli’s RRR wins Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ by MM Keeravani at the 80th Golden Globes
Shilpa Shetty Jets to Hyderabad For The Next Schedule Of 'Indian Police Force'
Shilpa Shetty Jets to Hyderabad For The Next Schedule Of 'Indian Police Force'