I am over the moon with the response I have received for Duggi, says singer

A renowned Bollywood singer & comedian who has made carved a niche for himself by his highly energetic singing performance on stage not only in India but across the world… Raja Sagoo

He may have hit the bull’s eye in the world of comedy but Raja wanted to be a singer much before he entered the industry.

There is no escape from Raja's melodious voice. His voice can make anyone freeze the moment.

Riding high on the success of Duggi from the film Happy Hardy And Heer, Raja Sagoo is over the moon "I am over the moon. I am flooded with phone calls and sms-es ever since the song has released. All I craved for was appreciation for my hard work. My beliefs are slowly but steadily turning into reality." Further adding “Doing good work is my only agenda, success and praises will therefore follow".

Singer: Himesh Reshammiya, Raja Sagoo, Navraj Hans, & Shannon K; Music: Himesh Reshammiya ; Lyrics: Himesh Reshammiya ; Music Programmer: Aditya Dev

The singer has lend his voice to many chartbuster songs like- Rafta Rafta Medley from the film Yamla Pagla Deewana; Garam hai Itnii Body from the film Battalion 609 Se; Sexy Jugni, Album; Bawri Booch Pool from the Film Thoda lutf Thoda Ishq; Rehn De, Album; The Khan song, Album ; Banjo Ah Duniya Saari Song, Album, Lahu sing with Mika from the film Mitti Singh; Jaaney Kaise Mai, Album

While Raja has showcased his magic in many songs, he has worked with legends like Mika Singh, Himesh Reshammiya, Tips Music & many more. Romantic, peppy or sad was never a barrier for him as he sang all types of songs.

On the comedy front, Raja Sagoo has carved his name in the winner's trophy of Comedy Circus 20-20 in 2009. He has also hosted shows like Dus Ka Dum in the presence of Salman Khan & received praises for his stint. He has also hosted IIFA with Parineeti Chopra & Ayushmann Khurrana "While singing is & always will be my passion, comedy defines me. I started my career as a comedian. It is comedy that gave a stage to showcase my talent of humor & singing. I owe a lot to comedy".

While he awaits the release of Happy Hardy And Heer, he is honored to work with maestros like Himesh Reshammiya. Raja Sagoo is onto a brilliant line of projects which are in pipeline.