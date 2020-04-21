I am ready to come back to movies, but my kids are young; says Genelia

MUMBAI: During the #DineWithMe live sessions on TikTok, Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh had a dinner date with her fans yesterday and shared insights of her life while eating her favourite spinach soup. The actress mentioned that she feels that she is ready to make her comeback to the movies but since her kids are young, she will take a bit more time. She said that she would love to do a marathi movie with her husband Riteish Deshmukh. During the chit chat session with the fans, she spoke about her equation with her husband and what she loves and hates about him. She revealed that she loves how Ritesih is a super dedicated father and pays a lot of attention to the kids and hates that he cannot multitask.

Celebrities such as Hina Khan and Krystle D’Souza during their #DineWithMe session on TikTok shared about their favourite TikTok star, love for TikTok, upcoming projects among others. Hina Khan while talking about her love for TikTok revealed that she creates five to six TikTok videos daily. Krystle D’Souza candidly shared that Awez Darbar is her favorite TikTok creator and that she is working on her web series Fittrat 2 which will be released on AltBalaji and Zee5.

TikTok’s #DineWithMe, the series of live sessions with popular celebrities, was a part of TikTok’s #GharBaithoIndia initiative. Celebrities such as Genelia D'Souza, Hina Khan, Krystle D’Souza, Sunil Grover, Rannvijay Singha, Arjun Bijlani went live on TikTok yesterday and enjoyed the virtual date with their fans talking about their quarantine routine, favourite dish, memories of their favourite food and what’s cooking in their kitchen!