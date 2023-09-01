“I am really looking forward to doing a biopic or to play a warrior in any movie” - Sargun Mehta

MUMBAI: Sargun Mehta has been winning the hearts of the fans with her amazing acting contribution over time. No doubt, it is always a treat to watch the actress defining her craft on screen. The actress is indeed one of the major head turners when it comes to defining versatility and craft on screen.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actress Sargun Mehta spoke in detail about the types of characters she looks forward to doing, and also about her dream project.

Sargun Mehta on the types of character she looks forward to playing

Sargun Mehta says that she is looking forward to doing different and challenging types of characters. She does not want to restrict her talent by doing limited types of characters, but if she ever got the chance and opportunity, she would really want to be a part of any biopic. She would also really like to play a warrior in any project.

Sargun Mehta on her dream project

Sargun Mehta says that she only has one dream: to collaborate with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She is looking forward to working with Shah Rukh Khan one day. No doubt, it will be a treat to watch the actress collaborating with the superstar, and we shall look forward to the same.

Sargun Mehta on the parameters and elements she looks forward to before saying yes to any project

Sargun Mehta says that she always follows her gut feeling. She adds that no one can decide the fate of the movie. But she really looks for the script; it should excite her and should appeal to her as an audience.

