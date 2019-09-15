I am the surprise package in 'Prassthanam': Satyajeet Dubey

"Prassthanam" actor Satyajeet Dubey feels he is making his Bollywood debut with the film. Even though the actor made his debut with the movie "Always Kabhi Kabhi" in 2011, he considers "Prassthanam" as a fresh start.

"It's a big project and feels like I am making my Bollywood debut all over again. This film is exactly something which I was waiting for. As an actor, I have done so much work before this. But you need to have that right kind of platform to showcase your talent. This film is giving me that opportunity," Satyajeet told IANS.

"People will come to see Sanju sir (Sanjay Dutt), Jaggu dada (Jackie Shroff), Manisha ma'am (Manisha Koirala) and Ali (Fazal) but I want to tell you that I am the surprise package of this film," he claimed.

The actor revealed that working with Sanjay Dutt is a dream-come-true experience because the first film that he had watched in the theatre as a kid was the 1993 blockbuster "Khalnayak".

"The first film that I watched in a theatre was 'Khalnayak'. I have faint memories of watching the film in a theatre and I loved the song 'Nayak nahi khalnayak hoon main'. I still remember I had been to Bihari Talkies in Bilaspur with dad to watch the film. It was a single screen theatre," he recalled.

Working with the superstar 26 years after that experience was certainly overwhelming. "It feels amazing. It feels like a dream. I've grown up watching his (Sanjay Dutt) films and now I am getting a chance to work with that man. I feel he is the most handsome man in the industry. The most macho, alpha male in the industry is playing my father. It took me some time to digest the fact that yes, I am doing a film with the Sanjay Dutt," shared Satyajeet.

Shedding light on his character in "Prassthanam", he said: "I play Baldev Pratap Singh's (Sanjay Dutt) younger son. He is an antihero fighting for his father's throne. He wants to take over by any means. He has been deprived of love in life and is looking for it. He has everything in the world -- all the money and status -- but he still feels empty within. There is a lot of angst, a lot of madness and sense of entitlement about him."

The actor revealed that his favourite star Sanjay Dutt offered him a suggestion during the shoot. "Sanju sir asked me to switch off from my character in between the shots. He told me, 'beta, if you get involved into the character so much, it might hurt you emotionally so try to switch off," said the actor, adding: "I am yet to learn that. Hope I will learn it with experience."

"Prassthanam" is a Hindi remake of 2010 Telugu film by the same name. The film has been directed by Deva Katta, who also directed the original. The political action drama is slated to hit the theatres on September 20.

Source: IANS