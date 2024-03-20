“I believe in living in the moment and find little joys in the smallest of things,” says Rashmika Mandanna on this World Happiness Day

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 15:06
movie_image: 
Rashmika Mandanna

MUMBAI: On this World Happiness Day, renowned actor Rashmika Mandanna, known for her impactful performances in movies like Animal, joins the global observance by championing mental health awareness and the significance of self-care practices. This day aims to inspire positive changes in individuals, communities, and societies worldwide. In a world where stress and pressures abound, Rashmika emphasizes the importance of finding joy in the little things and taking time for oneself. As the brand ambassador for ITC Fiama, she aligns her beliefs with the brand's commitment to promoting mental well-being and addressing everyday stressors.

The evolving attitudes towards mental health, especially among Gen Z, are reflected in a recent survey revealing a shift from the 'Fear of Missing Out' (FOMO) to embracing the 'Fun of Missing Out.' This transition underscores the growing prioritization of well-being and setting boundaries for a healthier lifestyle. Mental health discussions have gained momentum in mainstream media, with Rashmika recognizing the impact of positive portrayals in movies and celebrities advocating for mental health awareness. According to the Feel Good with Fiama Mental Wellbeing survey, activities like yoga, meditation, and exercise are favored by a majority of Indians to combat stress, while feel-good movies and series serve as a source of relaxation for many.

Rashmika Mandanna, ITC Fiama’s brand ambassador comments, “In today's fast-paced world, safeguarding our mental health is paramount, given the relentless pressures we face. My daily life often spans odd hours with hectic schedules and travels but I believe in living in the moment and find little joys in the smallest of things, be it small gestures of kindness that I witness around me, or just a quick indulgence of my K-drama or Anime. In my opinion, doing what you like and indulging yourself with small breaks helps destress quicker. I’m proud to be associated with ITC Fiama in their effort to not only acknowledge everyday stressors, but also make mental wellbeing a more proactive conversation today.”

With more awareness about mental health and efforts to reduce stigma, people are focusing on self-care and finding joy in simple things. Rashmika Mandanna's thoughts highlight the importance of enjoying little pleasures and taking care of ourselves to promote mental well-being.

Rashmika Mandanna World Happiness Day Gen Z Fear of Missing Out Fiama Mental K-Drama Anime Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 15:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Promo: Armaan and Ruhi’s romantic visual confuses fans; say ‘No Rishta in Yeh Rishta...’
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television.The daily soap is currently under a...
“But my friends are scared of me now,” Reem Shaikh says – Find out Why?
MUMBAI: Reem Shaikh, the beloved actress known for her versatility, has been captivating audiences with her portrayal...
Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli concludes a day shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Yaganti Temple! Says, 'something about spending time in a temple feels so amazing "
MUMBAI: 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2024. With the film on track for the...
Patralekha’s third project Gulkanda Tales announced!
MUMBAI: City Lights actress Patralekha is one of the most promising actress in the Indian film industry today. Having...
From Varun Dhawan’s ‘Citadel Honey Bunny’ to Boman Irani’s ‘The Mehta Boys’: Here are the most anticipated upcoming projects of Prime Video!
MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video has unveiled an exciting new line-up for India, featuring a diverse array of content set to...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo: Roht Purohit and Garvita Sidhwani exude ROALTY as they gear up for some Holi romance
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show has been running for a...
Recent Stories
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli concludes a day shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Yaganti Temple! Says, 'something about spending time in a temple feels so amazing "
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli concludes a day shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Yaganti Temple! Says, 'something about spending time in a temple feels so amazing "
Do Aur Do Pyaar
Meet the lovers of ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’
Diljit Dosanjh
Sway to the Rhythms of 'Choli' by Diljit Dosanjh – The Holi Anthem from 'Crew' To Be Launched For The First Time on Hoarding
Hansal Mehta
Hansal Mehta praised the team of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express, saying, "This one is totally whacked out!"
Gayatri Joshi
Happy Birthday Gayatri Joshi: From Miss India to Swades, a look at her journey
1
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s Mehendi ceremony pictures has our hearts