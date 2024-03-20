“I believe in living in the moment and find little joys in the smallest of things,” says Rashmika Mandanna on this World Happiness Day

MUMBAI: On this World Happiness Day, renowned actor Rashmika Mandanna, known for her impactful performances in movies like Animal, joins the global observance by championing mental health awareness and the significance of self-care practices. This day aims to inspire positive changes in individuals, communities, and societies worldwide. In a world where stress and pressures abound, Rashmika emphasizes the importance of finding joy in the little things and taking time for oneself. As the brand ambassador for ITC Fiama, she aligns her beliefs with the brand's commitment to promoting mental well-being and addressing everyday stressors.

The evolving attitudes towards mental health, especially among Gen Z, are reflected in a recent survey revealing a shift from the 'Fear of Missing Out' (FOMO) to embracing the 'Fun of Missing Out.' This transition underscores the growing prioritization of well-being and setting boundaries for a healthier lifestyle. Mental health discussions have gained momentum in mainstream media, with Rashmika recognizing the impact of positive portrayals in movies and celebrities advocating for mental health awareness. According to the Feel Good with Fiama Mental Wellbeing survey, activities like yoga, meditation, and exercise are favored by a majority of Indians to combat stress, while feel-good movies and series serve as a source of relaxation for many.

Rashmika Mandanna, ITC Fiama’s brand ambassador comments, “In today's fast-paced world, safeguarding our mental health is paramount, given the relentless pressures we face. My daily life often spans odd hours with hectic schedules and travels but I believe in living in the moment and find little joys in the smallest of things, be it small gestures of kindness that I witness around me, or just a quick indulgence of my K-drama or Anime. In my opinion, doing what you like and indulging yourself with small breaks helps destress quicker. I’m proud to be associated with ITC Fiama in their effort to not only acknowledge everyday stressors, but also make mental wellbeing a more proactive conversation today.”

With more awareness about mental health and efforts to reduce stigma, people are focusing on self-care and finding joy in simple things. Rashmika Mandanna's thoughts highlight the importance of enjoying little pleasures and taking care of ourselves to promote mental well-being.