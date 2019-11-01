"I did a lot of reading for this one," says Sanya Malhotra on her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi

MUMBAI: Sanya Malhotra has created a niche of her own in the industry with varied roles. The actress who is playing a lead alongside Vidya Balan in the film Shakuntala Devi opened up about her character in the film.



Sanya shares, "I did a lot of reading for this one. Actually what also helped me is the look of the character. For this film, I developed a backstory".



One of the most hardworking actresses in the industry Sanya Malhotra who always preps hard before going in front of the camera, apart from having a completely different looks the actress loves to play new roles.



After proving her mettle as 'Geeta Phogat in Dangal, Sanya who believes in getting into the skin of the character acing in the role with utmost perfection. her unique avatar in Shakuntala Devi is sure to win her audience's hearts.



Work-wise, Sanya is all elated to play Anupama Banerjee in her upcoming project 'Shakuntala Devi', where she will be seen sharing screen space with Vidya Balan. Along with this, she will also be seen in Anurag Basu's untitled next opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Both films are slated to release early next year.