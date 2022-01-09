I don't have a fancy wardrobe, says actress Kaniha to her critics

MUMBAI : Multilingual Malayalam actress Divya Venkatasubramaniam, popularly known as Kaniha, on Wednesday made it clear that she was looking to break stereotypes.

The actress was responding to Netizens who keep asking her if she recycles her clothes because she does not have a fancy wardrobe with brands and designer outfits.

On Instagram, the actress said, "Yes, I repeat my clothes. Yes, I recycle and upcycle my clothes. Yes, I don't have a fancy wardrobe with brands and designer outfits. Yes, I break stereotypes."

She then went on to ask: "Who says people in the media business need to dress up and be a certain way? Wear what makes you feel comfortable and confident. Let your attitude be the answer. P.S.: Hope this answers the many questions that some of you keep asking me!"

Just a day ago, the actress had posted pictures of herself in formal attire with the caption: "She's her own boss! Living life on my own terms!"

SOURCE : IANS