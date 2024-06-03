"I feel so humbled and motivated by the love you guys have shown", says debutant director Kunal Kemmu on receiving praises for Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express

MUMBAI : The trailer for Madgaon Express is creating havoc everywhere. The comedy entertainer produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment and directed by Kunal Kemmu features Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in their never-before-seen avatars, and the trailer has piqued the masses interest in it.

The film, helmed by Kunal Kemmu, promises a madly entertaining ride with the essence of friendship and laughter. The audiences are eagerly anticipating entering the entertaining world with the film scheduled for release in cinemas on March 22nd, 2024.

Ever since the trailer was released, it has caught the eyeballs of the audience, and the main attraction was the directorial abilities of Kunal Kemmu. It is well known that actor Kunal Kemmu turned director with 'Madgaon Express', and his approach and mastery in the comedy genre are visible in the trailer, as he has given the midas touch to the film with his vision and craft. The multi-faceted Kunal is also receiving praise for the film, and in response to the praise and the excitement of turning director with the film, Kunal said, "I feel so humbled and motivated by the love you guys have shown towards the trailer of the film and in such a short time. It also gives me fuel to burn brighter and work harder. Thank you so much for making this happen.. see you in the theatres on the 22nd of March!"

Joining the stellar cast are Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, injecting even more magic and humor into this multiverse of madness. With its mix of humor, crazy adventures, and pure entertainment, this film guarantees a joyous ride for all!

Madgaon Express is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, and is all set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024.