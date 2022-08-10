'I find saris most comfortable to wear in Indian heat,' says Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who was seen at IPL match along with Apple CEO Tim Cook, said why she chose to wear a saree to the match - because it is comfortable.
MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who was seen at IPL match along with Apple CEO Tim Cook, said why she chose to wear a saree to the match - because it is comfortable.

Sonam along with her husband Anand Ahuja and Tim Cook went to see the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. The fashion diva wore a "simple linen saree" and added an extra oomph with "vinatge jewels".

She captioned the image: "In a simple linen sari with vintage jewels. I find saris the most comfortable to wear in the indian heat. Thank you @anavila_m for making some of the chicest and most beautiful saris that scream simplicity."

Besides, Sonam is currently enjoying being a new mother to son Vayu.

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018 after dating for a few years. They welcomed their son Vayu on August 20, 2022.

SOURCE : IANS

