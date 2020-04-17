News

"I first thought I was dreaming and someone was going to wake me up", says Ananya Panday on how she reacted to her ‘debut’ selection!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2020 04:42 PM

MUMBAI: We all know that the youth sensation,  Ananya Panday made a phenomenal debut and the fact that she was so perfect, was loved by all. Ananya is a promising debutante who soon took over with back to back projects. 

Ananya sheds light on how the actress took some precautions and ensured her audition doesn't get missed and much more! We can definitely feel all the emotions, this debutante must've felt! 

Ananya says, "Three years ago, I had to audition for Student of the Year 2 which took place a day after Holi." 

Talking about why the actress didn't celebrate the festival of colors, she says, "I couldn't celebrate the festival as I was afraid to get color on my face which may not have come off the next day."

Talking about how the actress felt acter giving her audition, Ananya added, "After the audition I was in touch with Punit (Malhotra, director) but he never told me explicitly if I made it or not.”

Waiting for that one call and finally the phone rang on a positive note, Ananya said, "In July, Karan (Johar, SOTY 2 producer) called me to his office sat down, told me I was a part of the film and welcomed me to his (film) industry.”

Talking about how stunned the actress was after hearing the news, she further adds, "I first thought I was dreaming and someone was going to wake me up. It was a big moment for me because it had been a life long dream to be a part of this iconic family. Everything I had dreamed and asked for is finally happening"

Ananya with her performance truly stole hearts and showed that the decison was perfect and totally owned 2019. We can totally relate to everything the actress felt for her debut film which will be remembered always.

On the work front, Ananya will be seen next in Shakun Batra's film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. Her recently announced film Fighter, which also marks her first PAN India release alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The third one being Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter.

Tags Ananya Panday Student of the Year 2 Ishaan Khatter Shakun Batra Siddhant Chaturvedi Deepika Padukone Vijay Deverakonda Instagram TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Rituparna Sengupta helping people in...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Mika and Chahatt Khanna get romantic for...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here