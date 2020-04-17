"I first thought I was dreaming and someone was going to wake me up", says Ananya Panday on how she reacted to her ‘debut’ selection!

MUMBAI: We all know that the youth sensation, Ananya Panday made a phenomenal debut and the fact that she was so perfect, was loved by all. Ananya is a promising debutante who soon took over with back to back projects.

Ananya sheds light on how the actress took some precautions and ensured her audition doesn't get missed and much more! We can definitely feel all the emotions, this debutante must've felt!

Ananya says, "Three years ago, I had to audition for Student of the Year 2 which took place a day after Holi."

Talking about why the actress didn't celebrate the festival of colors, she says, "I couldn't celebrate the festival as I was afraid to get color on my face which may not have come off the next day."

Talking about how the actress felt acter giving her audition, Ananya added, "After the audition I was in touch with Punit (Malhotra, director) but he never told me explicitly if I made it or not.”

Waiting for that one call and finally the phone rang on a positive note, Ananya said, "In July, Karan (Johar, SOTY 2 producer) called me to his office sat down, told me I was a part of the film and welcomed me to his (film) industry.”

Talking about how stunned the actress was after hearing the news, she further adds, "I first thought I was dreaming and someone was going to wake me up. It was a big moment for me because it had been a life long dream to be a part of this iconic family. Everything I had dreamed and asked for is finally happening"

Ananya with her performance truly stole hearts and showed that the decison was perfect and totally owned 2019. We can totally relate to everything the actress felt for her debut film which will be remembered always.

On the work front, Ananya will be seen next in Shakun Batra's film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. Her recently announced film Fighter, which also marks her first PAN India release alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The third one being Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter.