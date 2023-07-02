"I gave my best considering how sensitive the topic is" says Reshham Sahaani on playing Ayesha in Faraaz

MUMBAI: Reshham Sahaani took the daring step of stepping into the world of entertainment with a unique and interesting character revolving around a sensitive topic. And now, the 'Faraaz' actress opens up on recreating the tragedy for the screen, studying Quran, and filming sensitive scenes. 

Reshham Sahaani is a strong performer well beyond her age. The actress who made her debut with Faraaz opens up about her experience going from being the girl-next-door to playing a character as sensitive and complex as Ayesha. The actress goes on to say, "While the movie is about offering a “different perspective to the dreadful Dhaka terror attack, which hasn’t been explored on-screen so far, as an actor, it’s challenging when you have to recreate a situation that caused so many people a huge amount of trauma in real life.

Reshham continues, "Because I was playing Ayesha, I had to imagine what I would do and how I would feel if I were in this situation, and honestly, all I could think about was my family. Playing such a character is emotionally draining. I remember that during our workshops, we were taught to read the Quran Shareef, and I continued to offer Namaaz every day while we were filming. I don't know why, but it made me feel good" 

The actress further adds, "While shooting some scenes, I had to remind myself that this actually happened, that people actually died. It was surreal, and we knew we had to be as true to the real-life sequence of incidents as possible. All in all, filming this movie and working with such visionary artists and a talented cast was a humbling experience"

On the work front, Reshham Sahaani made her Bollywood debut with Hansal Mehta's Faraaz starring Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal.

Reshham Sahaani Ayesha Faraaz Quran Hansal Mehta Zahan Kapoor Aditya Rawal Instagram TellyChakkar
