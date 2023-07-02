"I gave my best considering how sensitive the topic is" says Reshham Sahaani on playing Ayesha in Faraaz

MUMBAI: Reshham Sahaani took the daring step of stepping into the world of entertainment with a unique and interesting character revolving around a sensitive topic. And now, the 'Faraaz' actress opens up on recreating the tragedy for the screen, studying Quran, and filming sensitive scenes.

Reshham Sahaani is a strong performer well beyond her age. The actress who made her debut with Faraaz opens up about her experience going from being the girl-next-door to playing a character as sensitive and complex as Ayesha. The actress goes on to say, "While the movie is about offering a “different perspective to the dreadful Dhaka terror attack, which hasn’t been explored on-screen so far, as an actor, it’s challenging when you have to recreate a situation that caused so many people a huge amount of trauma in real life.

Reshham continues, "Because I was playing Ayesha, I had to imagine what I would do and how I would feel if I were in this situation, and honestly, all I could think about was my family. Playing such a character is emotionally draining. I remember that during our workshops, we were taught to read the Quran Shareef, and I continued to offer Namaaz every day while we were filming. I don't know why, but it made me feel good"

The actress further adds, "While shooting some scenes, I had to remind myself that this actually happened, that people actually died. It was surreal, and we knew we had to be as true to the real-life sequence of incidents as possible. All in all, filming this movie and working with such visionary artists and a talented cast was a humbling experience"

On the work front, Reshham Sahaani made her Bollywood debut with Hansal Mehta's Faraaz starring Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal.