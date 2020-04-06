"I had made up my mind when she walked in the office" shares Punit Malhotra on casting Ananya Panday for SOTY2!

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday did wonders with her performance in just her debut film 'Student of the year 2'. The shoe of the character was a perfect fit for her and she surely made a princess-like graceful appeal on-screen.

Recently, the director of Student of the year 2, Punit Malhotra, revealed when he thought that Ananya would be the perfect fit for the film.

The director shared, "I think when she walked in the office I had made up my mind, because I found her very pretty. I saw this very nice pretty kid and I did not know how big a brat she would be."

"Ananya was very nice and docile in the beginning. But when I got to know her and she started opening up I was like "Yeh toh bahut danger hain" shared Punit while chuckling.

He further jokingly added, “When we were handling her on the set well we had to handle her. You know.” Punit's quirkiness in the interview really exhibits the bound between the actress and the director. Ananya adapted the role of Shreya so well that she started slipping into the character even off-set and what the director tells us is proof of that.

Punit Malhotra surely had a comic approach when asked about Ananya, but it is quite evident that he thought she was the quintessential heroine for Student of the year 2. One may even say that Ananya was destined to play the role of Shreya in the film. The actress had a delightful aura in the film which engaged the audience.

On the work front, Ananya Panday has been tremendously busy juggling between major projects- from Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter and Shakun Batra's film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. And, recently announced yet another one in her kitty, which also marks her first PAN India release alongside Vijay Deverakonda