“I have always wanted to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali,” says Jacqueline Fernandez on working with her dream Director!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 16:40
movie_image: 
Sanjay Leela Bhansali

MUMBAI :Sunshine girl Jacqueline Fernandez has been a part of some of the biggest blockbusters in her career. Her enlarged filmography is well-studded with some amazing films in which the actress worked with the prominent filmmakers of the industry and keeping ahead the spree the next dream director in her wishlist is ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In an interview, when asked about her dream actor and who would she like to work with, Jacqueline says “To be completely honest with you, I have always wanted to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I know my answer is not an actor but a director. But it’s because I feel one of my biggest inspirations for entering Bollywood was Devdas and just seeing his work. I remember watching it and thinking, ”Wow, how is this even possible? Everything is so beautiful and dreamy.” He has so much depth in his cinema. So I would say working with him would be any actor’s dream as he brings out so much in them”.

Apart from this, Jacqueline has been making the audience go gaga over her dazzling aura at different award ceremonies and tours. While she ruled the stage of the 68th Filmfare Awards with her electrifying performance, she truly grabbed every eyeball at Da-Bangg Tour, ahead of which her dance performance at the recently held 23rd IIFA Awards took over the heads of the audience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in ‘Fateh’ alongside Sonu Sood, while she also has ‘Crakk’ alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in her future lineup.

 

Jacqueline Fernandez Sanjay Leela Bhansali Crakk Arjun Rampal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 16:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni’s Aditi Shetty and Dhruvee Haldankar open up about the show getting an extension, saying “Thank you to the audience and everyone who loves us”!
MUMBAI: Colors TV show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav was launched with...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Training! Armaan comes to Oberoi Mansion with Eisha, Veer trains Eisha
MUMBAI:Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Provoked! Randeep instigates Dilpreet against Mandeep
MUMBAI:Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Must Read! Actors who are likely to be in top 5 this year
MUMBAI: Already five months of the year are over, and we have seen many movies that were released in theatres and on...
Bhuvan Arora to star in Kabir Khan’s Next directorial alongside Kartik Aryan- Here is what we know
MUMBAI :Akshay Oberoi has grabbed his next big digital project. Akshay Oberoi will soon join the cast of news drama...
Leaked! Arjun Bijlani’s first look from Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti
MUMBAI :After visiting Siddhivanayak Temple in Mumbai for seeking Bappa’s blessings for his new show on ZEE TV -  '...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! Actors who are likely to be in top 5 this year
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! Actors who are likely to be in top 5 this year
Kartik Aryan - Here is what we know
Bhuvan Arora to star in Kabir Khan’s Next directorial alongside Kartik Aryan- Here is what we know
Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma
Exciting! Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma all set to reunite for Commando 4
Vijay Devarakonda
Wow! Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoy exploring Turkey along with the shoot, check out the pictures
Ranveer Singh
Wow! Ranveer Singh signs a deal with renowned Hollywood talent agency, William Morris Endeavor (WME)
Shah Rukh Khan ki kami hai bass”
WOW! Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s dancing video grabs everyone’s attention; fans get nostalgic, and remember Dil To Pagal Hai, “Shah Rukh Khan ki kami hai bass”