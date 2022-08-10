“I have always wanted to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali,” says Jacqueline Fernandez on working with her dream Director!

MUMBAI :Sunshine girl Jacqueline Fernandez has been a part of some of the biggest blockbusters in her career. Her enlarged filmography is well-studded with some amazing films in which the actress worked with the prominent filmmakers of the industry and keeping ahead the spree the next dream director in her wishlist is ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In an interview, when asked about her dream actor and who would she like to work with, Jacqueline says “To be completely honest with you, I have always wanted to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I know my answer is not an actor but a director. But it’s because I feel one of my biggest inspirations for entering Bollywood was Devdas and just seeing his work. I remember watching it and thinking, ”Wow, how is this even possible? Everything is so beautiful and dreamy.” He has so much depth in his cinema. So I would say working with him would be any actor’s dream as he brings out so much in them”.

Apart from this, Jacqueline has been making the audience go gaga over her dazzling aura at different award ceremonies and tours. While she ruled the stage of the 68th Filmfare Awards with her electrifying performance, she truly grabbed every eyeball at Da-Bangg Tour, ahead of which her dance performance at the recently held 23rd IIFA Awards took over the heads of the audience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in ‘Fateh’ alongside Sonu Sood, while she also has ‘Crakk’ alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in her future lineup.