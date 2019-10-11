I have lived depression, got great support from Bipasha and family, says Karan Singh Grover

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover is one of the most popular TV and film actors. The handsome lad has acted in TV series such as Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai and films like Alone and Hate Story 3. He is currently playing the role of Rishabh Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He has undoubtedly carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry, but the journey has not been so easy.



The actor went through a low phase. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Karan opened up on having faced depression at some point in his life. Karan was at an event to be a part of a panel discussing mental health when the portal asked him if at any point, during his low phase perhaps, he felt a need to talk it out or faced mental health conditions. Karan replied that the reason he is talking on mental health is that he has lived it. “There is a reason why I want to talk about mental health. Because I have lived it. Depression can be caused because of many reasons and the root needs to be identified. It has been a difficult journey, maybe not for me but for my loved ones because I got great help and support from them. Bipasha was there. It is something that we need to speak about,” he said.



Karan added, “It is something that we need to accept and it is something we need to let go. It is very essential that everyone speaks about it. We all go through it at some level or the other, running into things, trying to make money, and all the stress that causes a lot of pressure in our minds which is not supposed to be there. This is not life, there is a lot more to it.”