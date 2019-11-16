News

I have a lot of hunger to do best films: Ayushmann

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Nov 2019 06:30 PM

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has recently registered his seventh consecutive hit with "Bala", and he is not stopping here at all. He wants to continue doing the "best films".

"I have a lot of hunger to do the best films. It is something that drives me, motivates me to seek out good, new, disruptive cinema and better myself as an actor.

"They say you learn a lot through your successes and this current phase has told me that I should always push the content envelope and pick and back edgy stories because somehow my brand of cinema has become synonymous with something that's a little left of centre," Ayushmann said.

Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut with "Vicky Donor" in 2012 and since then he has been featured in several films. After the success of "Bala", he maintains an enviable track record of nine hits out of 13 releases.

On his successful run in showbiz, Ayushmann thanked his fans, saying "It feels amazing that my films are being loved by audiences across the country."

"I believe this box office run is a responsibility given to me to do better work and provide better entertainment to the people of my country," he added.

According to him, this "result is a huge validation that my choices are a perfect match to what audiences want to see in theatres".

"It's a great zone for me to occupy because it gives me the freedom to express myself as an artist without the pressure of playing safe to deliver success. If today, people equate my kind of cinema to good cinema, that's all that matters to me," he said.

Ayushmann will be next seen in films like "Gulabo Sitabo" and "Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan".

Tags > Ayushmann Khurrana, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan, Vicky Donor,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
15 Nov 2019 09:26 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vishal Aditya Singh is not my type- Devoleena
Vishal Aditya Singh is not my type- Devoleena | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
15 Nov 2019 09:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
BTS from the sets of Star Plus’ Nazar
BTS from the sets of Star Plus’ Nazar | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Saurabh Pande
Saurabh Pande
Pooja Sharma
Pooja Sharma
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Juhi
Juhi
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali

past seven days