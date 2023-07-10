I have written the film 12th Fail for 3 years, and I have spent four and a half years of my life on it", says Vidhu Vinod Chopra while talking about the film 12th Fail

Fail

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's much anticipated directorial '12th Fail', headlined by Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar is four days away from its grand release on October 27th. The much-awaited film has been talk of the town for several positive reasons, since its announcement and 
is carrying extremely positive buzz among the movie going audiences. Apart from the on going promotions for the film by the lead cast, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films recently revealed about the process and the time went into the making of the film.

During a recent media event, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, "
I have written the film 12th Fail for 3 years, and I have spent four and a half years of my life on it. I started writing the film when I was 66 years old, and now I am 71 years old, so imagine how many years it has taken to make the movie. And it took so many years because that film is the story of your, mine, and everyone's lives. When you watch it, you will know why it took so many years. It is a very good film."

As the release date of 12th Fail is approaches, the anticipation to watch the film is at its peak among the masses and this statement from the filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra himself, who has given some of the classic films to Indian Cinema stamps the quality and the content the film is going to deliver.

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

