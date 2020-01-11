"I just want to keep getting more and more work" shares Fatima Sana Shaikh on having a working Birthday!

MUMBAI: Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to take over 2020 by her back to back releases turns 28 and she is all excited to have a working birthday!

Recently, when she was asked about her birthday plans and surprises she shared “As a kid, I used to eagerly wait for surprises. But, now, I just don’t want anyone to give me any surprises. I don’t think I could’ve asked for a better way to celebrate my birthday. The greatest gift that an actor can ever get is ki kaam mil raha hai. I want to work and I’m happy doing that.”

Furthermore she adds, “I want to be on a film set every day of my life. I just want to keep getting more and more work” she shares her Birthday wish. Fatima's next project is "Bhoot Police" which is a horror-comedy where the actress is experimenting with the genre and trying her hands exploring her craft. For Bhoot Police, Fatima will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal.

Fatima Sana Shaikh debuted as a child artist through Chachi 420 (1997) and re-entered in Bollywood by her amazing character as Geeta Phogat in Dangal. She crafted herself as the character and got a lot of appreciation from the critics and audience.

Now, in the recently announced film 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari', the actress is teaming up with Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh for the family comedy. ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is a unique family comedy that draws humour from the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters. The world is set in the innocence of 1990s when there was no social media or mobile phones.

The actress has been signed to be the first-ever female brand ambassador for a leading automobile brand as well.

Slipping into characters that were mentally as well as physically demanding, Fatima has exhibited immense perseverance and dedication for all her films