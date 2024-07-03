"I just wanted to channelize it into something that makes people laugh and that's how honestly the journey of this film started" said director Kunal Kemmu while speaking about the journey of Excel Entertainment's 'Madgaon Express'!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 18:51
movie_image: 
Farhan Akhtar

MUMBAI : By treating the audience with the first announcement video, Excel Entertainment indeed set the right tone for the arrival of its comedy entertainer, 'Madgaon Express'. Then, they arrived with an immensely entertaining trailer that opened up to a roaring response from the masses. Well-studded with laughter elements in every scene, with an interesting and talented star cast and a fun-filled story, the trailer went on to trend on top within 24 hours of its release leaving netzines to express their excitement on social media about the release of the film. 

As the film marks the debut of actor Kunal Kemmu as a director, he indeed has been through a journey of his own. Bringing an immensely interesting story with a talented star cast, Kunal is truly showcasing his creative prowess in steering a narrative filled with friendship, laughter, and unpredictable adventures.  

Now, In an interesting anecdote, we got to know how this comedy entertainer came to life. During the trailer launch of Madgaon Express, Kunal Kemmu said, “Often, people say that their venture is a product of love. I think this (Madgaon Express) is a product of rage! Bahut zyada gussa aaya hua tha. Ghar baith ke soch raha tha ‘Kya ho raha hai?’. Kuch samaj mein nahin aa raha tha ki kya karein. I had two options – either I should get angry on myself and cry ya fir main aisa karoon jisse khud ko bhi hasee aayein aur dusro ko bhi. That’s what gave birth to Madgaon Express. Its characters helped me out of this time in life. They became my imaginary best friends and I started weaving a story around them.”

He further added, "I just wanted to channelize it into something that makes people laugh and that's how honestly the journey of this film started."

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne," Madgaon Express, directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, promising a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams.

MADGAON EXPRESS Kunal Kemmu Ritesh Sidhwani Farhan Akhtar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 18:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Maidaan: Before Ajay Devgn starrer these Indian movies were made on Football
MUMBAI: Movie Maidan is the current talk of the town, the movie that has Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil...
Shaitaan: Shaitaan theme: More trouble for Ajay Devgn film with another underwhelming promo
MUMBAI : With a lot of movie announcements, we got one that really made us all curious. So we got to see Ajay Devgn...
Aamir Khan smokes pipe during Instagram Live; check out netizen’s shocking reaction
MUMBAI :Aamir Khan is indisputably one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry. Recently he was seen grooving...
Yukti's search for Dadababu causes chaos and an unexpected turn of events in Sony SAB's Vanshaj
MUMBAI : March xx, 2024: Sony SAB's show 'Vanshaj' portrays the Mahajan family's intense battle over inheritance and...
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn on clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie in Maidaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience ever since the movie was...
"I just wanted to channelize it into something that makes people laugh and that's how honestly the journey of this film started" said director Kunal Kemmu while speaking about the journey of Excel Entertainment's 'Madgaon Express'!
MUMBAI : By treating the audience with the first announcement video, Excel Entertainment indeed set the right tone for...
Recent Stories
Ajay
Maidaan: Before Ajay Devgn starrer these Indian movies were made on Football
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ajay
Maidaan: Before Ajay Devgn starrer these Indian movies were made on Football
Shaitaan
Shaitaan: Shaitaan theme: More trouble for Ajay Devgn film with another underwhelming promo
Aamir
Aamir Khan smokes pipe during Instagram Live; check out netizen’s shocking reaction
Ajay
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn on clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Prabhas
Check out this beautiful fan art of Prabhas as Salaar from Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire
Tamanna
Tamanna Bhatia reveals her all time favourite fashion icon