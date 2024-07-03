"I just wanted to channelize it into something that makes people laugh and that's how honestly the journey of this film started" said director Kunal Kemmu while speaking about the journey of Excel Entertainment's 'Madgaon Express'!

MUMBAI : By treating the audience with the first announcement video, Excel Entertainment indeed set the right tone for the arrival of its comedy entertainer, 'Madgaon Express'. Then, they arrived with an immensely entertaining trailer that opened up to a roaring response from the masses. Well-studded with laughter elements in every scene, with an interesting and talented star cast and a fun-filled story, the trailer went on to trend on top within 24 hours of its release leaving netzines to express their excitement on social media about the release of the film.

As the film marks the debut of actor Kunal Kemmu as a director, he indeed has been through a journey of his own. Bringing an immensely interesting story with a talented star cast, Kunal is truly showcasing his creative prowess in steering a narrative filled with friendship, laughter, and unpredictable adventures.

Now, In an interesting anecdote, we got to know how this comedy entertainer came to life. During the trailer launch of Madgaon Express, Kunal Kemmu said, “Often, people say that their venture is a product of love. I think this (Madgaon Express) is a product of rage! Bahut zyada gussa aaya hua tha. Ghar baith ke soch raha tha ‘Kya ho raha hai?’. Kuch samaj mein nahin aa raha tha ki kya karein. I had two options – either I should get angry on myself and cry ya fir main aisa karoon jisse khud ko bhi hasee aayein aur dusro ko bhi. That’s what gave birth to Madgaon Express. Its characters helped me out of this time in life. They became my imaginary best friends and I started weaving a story around them.”

He further added, "I just wanted to channelize it into something that makes people laugh and that's how honestly the journey of this film started."

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne," Madgaon Express, directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, promising a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams.