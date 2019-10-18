News

'I Know You' is a horror film with logic: Actor Mujahid Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Oct 2019 02:36 PM

Mumbai: Actor Mujahid Khan, who will next be seen in "I Know You", has said that the upcoming horror film is very logical unlike other Hindi films of the genre.

"We have generally seen the hardcore horror that are films being made in Hindi cinema, but our film is different than those films because there are elements of thriller with the horror. This film gets unfolded after a certain period of time, so I think it's a kind of unpredictable thriller along with real horror," claimed Mujahid while interacting with media at an event to promote "I Know You" on Wednesday in Mumbai.

"I Know You", he added, is a logical horror film. "This film is really fastpaced and is very logical. You will not feel the appearance of a ghost or a spirit in the frame is sudden, unlike other horror films. Until now, I haven't seen a logical horror film in my career," he said.

Makers of the film have experimented with Mujahid's character. "Our director felt that I come across as a romantic and chocolate hero and he wanted a rough look for the central character for the film. So, we tried a different kind of look with my hair and beard and, finally, we got a suitable look for my character. I am excited that people will get to see me in a new look in this film," said Mujahid.

"I Know You" is written and directed by Jayveer Panghaal and stars Mujahid Khan along with Akhilesh Verma, Riyana Sukla, Nikita Soni, Sagarika and Agast Anand in key roles.

Source: IANS

Tags > Mujahid Khan, Akhilesh Verma, Riyana Sukla, Nikita Soni, Sagarika,

Add new comment

Related Video

Latest

Slideshow

Zee TV's #MovieMasti filter celebrates 1...

Zee TV's #MovieMasti filter celebrates 1 MILLION VIEWERS ON TIK-TOK
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
17 Oct 2019 07:22 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Major drama to unfold in Raghu and Dhanak’s life
Major drama to unfold in Raghu and Dhanak’s life | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Krystle Dsouza
Krystle Dsouza
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant

past seven days