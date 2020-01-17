”I love being in front of the camera”, shares Shraddha Kapoor on her love for acting and cinema

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor has been basking the glory of a successful 2019 with back to back hits loves being in front of the camera! Not just this, the actress has received wide appreciation from all across as she performed both the roles with complete finesse. Now the year 2020 also looks promising for her and Shraddha has something special to share with us on her art!

The year 2019 totally belonged to Shraddha with the success of Saaho and Chhichhore and she is on a roll with promotions for her next, 'Street Dancer 3D'. Talking about the love for her art, Shraddha shares, “I love being in front of the camera. So, for me, being on set is a big high. To be a part of a medium like cinema feels amazing because it reaches so many people.”.

Known to have delivered stellar performances along the trajectory of her career, the audience is excited to watch her on-screen. Juggling between her two movies namely Baaghi 3 and Street dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor has a power-packed 2020. Recently, we saw her in the song Illegal weapon 2.0 where she took all our hearts away and fans are going gaga over her moves and style.

Shraddha also has a huge fanbase where all her fans are rooting for the actress. ‘The Chhichhori Stree of the year 2019’ definitely wins over with words like that- an inspiration to many who share the same love for performing arts.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in "Street Dancer 3D" co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza and in Baaghi franchise "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff. Both the movies have different genres and we are eagerly waiting to see Shraddha in all-new avatars.