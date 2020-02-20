"I’m happy Thappad managed to touch them personally", Anubhav Sinha on the response received at Thappad special screening at Delhi

MUMBAI: In perhaps a first, the makers of Thappad organised a special screening of their film a good 10 days before its release. The screening was hosted by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Vani Tripathi Tikoo, in the Capital city.

The Taapsee Pannu-starrer received a thunderous response with some people calling it ‘the most important film of this year’.

Director Anubhav Sinha, also the film’s co-producer, said, “The first screening of a film always make you nervous and my last three films ended up having their first shows in Delhi. The crowd here comprises eminent people from various fields — journalists, painters, writers and poets — and ordinary citizens too. I’m happy Thappad managed to touch them personally; can’t wait to show it to the world.”

Bhardwaj also shared his thoughts on the movie which releases on February 28. “It received an overwhelming response. The audience was sitting after the show for over half an hour and wanted to share their opinions,” he said.

Taapsee, who joined the guests towards the end of the film, was elated. “It has been a thrilling ride to work on Thappad along with Anubhav sir, especially after Mulk (2018). We’re proud of what we’ve achieved through the film and the audience reaction has been great,” she shared, adding, “The film did make men question their ‘right’ by the end of it. Seeing the responses makes it all the more worth it.”

Bhushan Kumar, who has co-produced the film, expressed how he was confident about “our content and Anubhav Sinha’s direction”.

Calling Thappad a “watershed moment” in the portrayal of women in Indian cinema, Tikoo shared, “So many inconvenient truths, which never get spoken about relationships and marriages, have been shown so beautifully in the film.”

Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu will release on 28 February 2020 and the entire nation is already waiting for the film.