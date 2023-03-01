“I really do not see the medium but I see my work” Riddhi Dogra

During the trailer launch of the upcoming movie Lakadbaggha actress Riddhi Dogra spoke in detail about doing work on different platform and on what made her say yes for the movie
MUMBAI :Actress Riddhi Dogra has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, she is indeed one of the most beautiful and finest actress we have in digital space, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie Lakadbaggha which has Anshuman Jha in the leading role.

The trailer of the movie is finally out and it was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai which was attended by the cast and the director of the movie

Riddhi Dogra says that she really don’t see the platform and medium, she is comfortable working with any sort of medium, be it television, digital or big screen now, for the actress her character is very much important and what her character is saying in the entire project and much it is contributing that is important.

As we all know over the time actress Riddhi Dogra has been contributing to television industry and later she came on digital platform, this is her Bollywood debut, the actress says that there is nothing like it is too late for her to make a Bollywood Deb, she had never plan that her journey would take her to Bollywood Industry, that was never the plan but the one thing she followed was to go with the flow.

She adds that it was with the web series Asur when people started to know her and later lockdown happened so it was like she just tasted success and the lockdown happened, later she was well appreciated in the web series The Married Woman and now she is looking forward to get some great response and love from the fans and audience with her Bollywood debut titled Lakadbaggha.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Riddhi Dogra in her projects and we look forward to see what she has to offer with this movie Lakadbaggha.

How excited are you to see the actress Riddhi Dogra in the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

Talking about the movie Lakadbaggha it is all set to hit the big screen on 13th January 2023.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 18:46

