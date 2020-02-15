"I recall doing my first take, a monologue, in one shot, and the unit clapped for me," shares Siddhant Chaturvedi on Gully Boy

MUMBAI: Its been a year ever since Gully Boy hit the screens and gave us MC Sher. The movie instantly caught the attention of the masses and made a special place in the hearts of the fans. Recently, Siddhant was seen celebrating the one year anniversary of Gully Boy with paparazzi and cut cakes with them.

Reminiscing on memories of is first shot and experiences with a leading daily, Siddhant shared, "I recall doing my first take, a monologue, in one shot, and the unit clapped for me"

Siddhant further added a happy moment and shared, "One of our early shots was for the song, Mere Gully Mein, and we were filming the end of it first. We began with the scene that showed my character looking proud of Murad and in that moment we were so engrossed in the part, that I ended up hugging him as an elder brother would, and he rested his head on my shoulder. In the flow, we toppled over and rolled on the floor like a Bollywood couple and the team said, "This is what we need. We need to maintain this throughout the film. You must be like an older brother to him" So that memory is special.

Siddhant has a busy line up for 2020 with various projects in the pipeline, all with different genres.

On the work front, Siddhant will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra's untitled next alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. GullyBoy hit the one year mark on Valentine's day and Siddhant has all smiles and is happily reminiscing all the memories.