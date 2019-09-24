I Relish my Music Journey - Deepak Agrawal

MUMBAI: If you think you can do it then you are right! This is so true for the talented music composer Deepak Agrawal. The talented virtuoso hails from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh and belongs to a middle-class business oriented family. In 2009 the talented and focused Deepak embarked on his journey to Mumbai to conquer his dreams. Despite the tough and unfavorable conditions,

he finally managed to bag an assignment. He made his debut as a lyricist in 2013 flick “Zindagi 50-50”; the music of which was given by Mr. Vivek Kar and the song was sung by Mr. Bappi Lehri.

Director Kunal V Singh was looking for a new composer and coincidentally met Deepak and offered him a song to compose for his film "Khel to ab shuru hoga" and thus Deepak started his journey as a composer with the title song of the movie released in 2016. Since then he has paved his way adroitly.

Deepak has composed songs for a number of movies and flaunted his skills with a pen too. Since then he has composed music for films like “Ek Kahaani Julie Ki” (2016), “Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai” (2017), “Raktdhar” (2017). He also penned songs for movies like “Oops A Desi” (2013), “Hum Bade Aashiq Mizaaj” (2016), “Khel To Ab Shuru Hoga” (2016).

Some of his noticed works include an inspirational composition of the title track for “Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai” released in 2017 which did well in the music charts. In 2018, Deepak wrote lyrics for the song “Sufi Salaam” sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for the movie “Tishnagi”. “Baari Baari” is another song under his belt as a composer and lyricist for the movie “Jaane Kyun De Yaaron” released in 2018.

Buzz in B-Town is that Deepak has signed projects for some big players in Bollywood. When asked about it, Deepak goes to mute mode as the protocol demands that the revelation should come from the production houses themselves. “Well, the success story has just begun. There is a long way to go. You can’t wait for too long.

Cherish your success and move on!” Deepak adds. He has a number of films, including. Movies: Upcoming as music director

1)- Dark Life (2019),

2)- Love in a Taxi (2019),3)-Secret of Selfie (2019),

4)- 100 Gram Zindagi (2019) ,5)- Fun In Goa (2019) ,6)- Something Wrong (2019)

7)- Banda Nawaz (2019),8)-Black Market (2019)