News

"I see new, different scripts coming my way", shares Jacqueline Fernandez on the changes in the film industry  

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Nov 2019 11:44 AM

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernadez is one of the most prominent actresses out there, the actress is always open to trying new things in life and has ventured into various types of content like starting her own youtube channel and even making her digital debut on OTT platforms.

In an interview with a leading daily, the actress opened up about the changes in the film industry in terms variety, the actress shares,"“There is a huge change in the film industry in terms of roles for women also because of the advent of the digital medium." 

She further adds, "Content has a much wider variety, now there are many more roles for everyone. I am excited about it and glad that there is a shift. I see new, different scripts coming my way and interesting things that didn’t really come to me earlier,” she says. The one drawback? “It is difficult to choose now,”

Jacqueline is recently made her digital debut with her movie Drive which recently released on Netflix and is all set for upcoming movie Ms. Serial Killer which will also stream on the same platform.

The actress also started a Youtube channel where she shares bits of her personal life with her fans and the always keeps the fans motivated by her positivity.

Tags > Jacqueline Fernadez, OTT platforms, Drive, Netflix, Ms. Serial Killer, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
04 Nov 2019 06:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On sets of Isharon | Mudit & Sumbul share favourite fan moments, and more
On sets of Isharon | Mudit & Sumbul share... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
04 Nov 2019 06:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Parth Samthaan sets major styling goals
Parth Samthaan sets major styling goals | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena

past seven days