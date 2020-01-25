"I think this is the full-fledged role where I am playing a modern girl", Disha Patani on her glam look in Malang

MUMBAI: Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in the industry and has all the charm and the perfect body goals everyone aims for. The actress has also played various characters on screen which proves her versatility as an actress and how beautifully the actress nailed the looks easily.

Seen in the different avatar in Malang Disha spills some beans on her glamourous look, "So my first film Dhoni was very simple, then Baaghi I played a mother, again a de-glam, I think this is the full-fledged role where I am playing a modern girl not playing a small town gaon wali, well I am actually a small-town girl, this is the first time I have actually hair styled it's not like a choti or something I have western clothes"

Disha Patani is already receiving rave reviews on her extra glam look in Malang where the actress is giving us major inspiration.

Fans across the nation are already going gaga over her looks and excited for her upcoming film where she's trying new genre.

The actress on the work front has a superb line up with Mohit Suri's Malang hitting the theatres on 7th February 2020. Teaming up with Salman Khan again, Disha will be romancing Salman Khan on the big screen with Radhe and also, we will be seeing her in Ekta Kapoor's KTina.