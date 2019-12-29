"I think the script is the hero", shares Sunny Singh about his choice of films!

MUMBAI: Sunny Singh has received a lot of appreciation for his films and the roles he played in his projects namely, Pyaar ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Ujda Chaman where his roles were very different and entertaining. Recently, he shared about the genre and scripts he prefers while doing a film.

Recently, when Sunny was asked about what are the things he see while accepting a film, he shared "I think whenever I get a script, I look at what I want to do and what the role is demanding. I think the script is the hero which is something I have always followed. I like doing psychological thrillers, I like doing romantic comedies, basically different genres or even an action story but there should be something meaningful in the script."

Furthermore, he shared "The way I did Ujda Chaman, that's an underdog story so that is something that’s important. For me, the story should relate with the audience, there should be connectivity, like playing a common guy. There should be some meaning to the script. Like I always discuss the script with Luv sir because for me, he's more like an elder brother and also my director from whom I always take suggestions."

Playing a cameo in Pati Patni Aur Woh was a twist in the movie which was again the highlight of the film. And now, he is all set to bring the laughter out in the theatres with his next, "Jai Mummy Di".

Now, the hit pairing of Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall will once again be seen entertaining the audience in the film ‘Jai Mummy Di’ which is slated to release on 17 January, 2020.