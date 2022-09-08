"I think we live in a male dominated society and it's not fair to single out cinema" - Shruti Haasan

MUMBAI: Actress-Musician Shruti Haasan has completed over a decade in Telegu Film Industry and has delivered some of the biggest hits the industry has seen in these years. The upcoming films in her kitty include Salaar opposite Prabhas, Chiru 154 opposite Superstar Chiranjeevi and NBK 107 with Balakrishna. The actor was part of a recent discussion where she was asked about the industry being overtly male dominated and Shruti in her inimitable style opined that cinema alone can't bear the brunt of the tag especially since society in general is male dominated.

The actress further stated that Cinema and art of every kind is just a reflection of society and the times we live in. She was quotes saying "I think we live in a male dominated society. I don't think it's fair to single out cinema as cinema is a reflection of telling a stories of what we see. Sometimes it becomes a chicken and egg situation but mostly I would say a art imitates life."

On the professional front, apart from the aforementioned film projects, Shruti will soon be releasing her second original track ‘She is a hero’ later this month.