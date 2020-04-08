I wanted to work with RGV ever since I watched Satya: Amal Sehrawat

MUMBAI: Dreams do come true. And that is exactly what happened with actor Amal Sehrawat. The actor who has been part of Choti Sarrdaarni as Jagga, feels fortunate to have worked with director Ram Gopal Verma in two of his films Satya 2 and Sarkaar 3.

Recently on RGV’s birthday, the actor wished him the best of health and also expressed his desire to work with him again. Amal explains,” When I watched Satya for the first time since then I wanted to work with Ram Gopal Verma. I shifted my work-base to Mumbai and moved from modeling to acting. I got a chance to be cast in Satya 2. I also worked in Sarkaar 3.

The experience of working with the genius director is unforgettable. He knows his craft so well. He gives full freedom to the actors after discussing the scene with the actor. He is strict on the set. He is disciplined and at the same time, he pampers his actors. That is the reason he creates magic on the 70 mm screen. He is also someone who has developed a niche on gangster and ghost films. When you see his films you travel to the world he has created and that’s a mark of a great filmmaker. I wish him happiness and good health and wish to work with him again.