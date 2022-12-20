“I was looking for the reason to work with Tabu” AasmaAn Bhardwaj on working with Tabu

MUMBAI : The trailer of one of the most talked about movie titled Kuttey which has Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkana Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan is finally out and a trailer was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai.

Aasmaan Bhardwaj who is the son of one of the versatile filmmakers Vishal Bharadwaj is making his debut in direction with the movie says that that he very happy that he is collaborating with such amazing bunch of talented people in his debut project and it was a good experience and the learning experience for him, on the other hand Aasmaan says that she has been watching the movies of actress Tabu and he was just waiting for a reason to work with her, so when this character was written he wanted Tabu to play this character.

On the other hand Arjun Kapoor says that Aasmaan Bharadwaj is one such director who was very much clear and focused on what he want from his project and as an actor it is always great to work with such a director who is very much clear in his version.



Also we have seen actress Tabu has delivered 2 blockbusters in a year Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Drishyam 2, especially when the Bollywood was going through a rough Patch, on this actress says that it is not only her success but it is the collaborative success shared and enjoyed by the entire cast of the movie and she is always looking forward to do some great movies.

