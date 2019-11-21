News

“I was physically at my lowest, and I was desperate to get back to my original form” – Hrithik Roshan on his physique on Not Just Supper Stars

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Nov 2019 03:49 PM

MUMBAI: The demi-god of Bollywood, best known for his physique, persona and dance moves – Hrithik Roshan was seen on the recent episode of Not Just Supper Stars on Zee Café. For the first time, Hrithik was accompanied by his trainer-friend Mustafa Ahmed as they played exciting games, relished delicious 'Vegan and Gluten Free Brownies' as they opened up about all things from fitness to friendship with the host Gunjan Utreja.

Speaking about his holidays with his friends and family, Hrithik revealed, I love travelling during holidays. If you are on a holiday with me, the day starts at 7:30 AM in the morning and by 9:30 PM, you’ll be like ‘dude, let’s hit the bed’. During one of my holidays with the boys, I organised an entire treasure hunt through the city of Venice and to get it done, they had to involve themselves with street vendors, shops, restaurants.”

The show saw Mustafa and Hrithik indulge in an interesting banter about Hrithik’s fitness regime and his habits during his training sessions. Speaking about how they first met, Mustafa said, “Hrithik has this habit, a weird one, to ask “Hey, are you free?”, I was like he is Hrithik Roshan. Why would he ask, ‘are you free?’ But to have that respect, is commendable. I was overwhelmed when he texted.” To this Hrithik added, “I was physically at my lowest, and I was desperate to get back to my original form. I was looking for someone who was willing to search, understand, learn and grow along with me. My requirement was not just exercise, but also to be analysed and answer questions like, ‘why is there a pain in my knee and when does it happen’. I needed a mind and Mustafa was Godsent.”

Further into their conversation, Hrithik opened about his future goals. He said, “Discipline is something that can set you free and I believe that once in a while, you can indulge in things you love. My personal fitness goals are, of course, related to my films but for me, it is longevity. So, it’s all about being healthy and not run blindly behind biceps and abs.”

Tags > Hrithik Roshan, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Puranchand Wadali on the sets of Kapil Sharma show

Puranchand Wadali on the sets of Kapil Sharma show
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
20 Nov 2019 07:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Adnan Khan shares, that he misses the old cast of Ishq Subhan Allaha and Eisha Singh
Adnan Khan shares, that he misses the old cast of... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Shama Sikandar
Shama Sikandar
Himanshu Soni
Himanshu Soni
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan

past seven days