“I was physically at my lowest, and I was desperate to get back to my original form” – Hrithik Roshan on his physique on Not Just Supper Stars

MUMBAI: The demi-god of Bollywood, best known for his physique, persona and dance moves – Hrithik Roshan was seen on the recent episode of Not Just Supper Stars on Zee Café. For the first time, Hrithik was accompanied by his trainer-friend Mustafa Ahmed as they played exciting games, relished delicious 'Vegan and Gluten Free Brownies' as they opened up about all things from fitness to friendship with the host Gunjan Utreja.

Speaking about his holidays with his friends and family, Hrithik revealed, “I love travelling during holidays. If you are on a holiday with me, the day starts at 7:30 AM in the morning and by 9:30 PM, you’ll be like ‘dude, let’s hit the bed’. During one of my holidays with the boys, I organised an entire treasure hunt through the city of Venice and to get it done, they had to involve themselves with street vendors, shops, restaurants.”

The show saw Mustafa and Hrithik indulge in an interesting banter about Hrithik’s fitness regime and his habits during his training sessions. Speaking about how they first met, Mustafa said, “Hrithik has this habit, a weird one, to ask “Hey, are you free?”, I was like he is Hrithik Roshan. Why would he ask, ‘are you free?’ But to have that respect, is commendable. I was overwhelmed when he texted.” To this Hrithik added, “I was physically at my lowest, and I was desperate to get back to my original form. I was looking for someone who was willing to search, understand, learn and grow along with me. My requirement was not just exercise, but also to be analysed and answer questions like, ‘why is there a pain in my knee and when does it happen’. I needed a mind and Mustafa was Godsent.”

Further into their conversation, Hrithik opened about his future goals. He said, “Discipline is something that can set you free and I believe that once in a while, you can indulge in things you love. My personal fitness goals are, of course, related to my films but for me, it is longevity. So, it’s all about being healthy and not run blindly behind biceps and abs.”