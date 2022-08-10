"I was shocked to see Shahrukh Khan performing action" John Abraham

MUMBAI: Actor John Abraham is currently winning the hearts of the fans with his character Jim in the action thriller Pathaan, the movie which is directed by Siddharth Anand also has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role along with Deepika Padukone.

The movie Pathaan has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making and the cast of the movie has never interacted to the media and today for very first time the entire cast of Pathaan spoke today to the media with regards to the success of the movie Pathaan.

John Abraham who was seen playing the negative character Jim reveal that he is very overwhelmed with the kind of love he is getting for his character, he is very much thankful to the production house Yash Raj Films and Aditya Chopra for always presenting him in the best possible way, he adds Aditya Chopra has presented him in a best negative character in the movie Dhoom and later in New York and now in Pathaan.

The actor was not keeping calm but was thankful to every member who are directly and indirectly associated with the movie Pathaan, on working with the superstar Shahrukh Khan for the first time John Abraham said it was a fantastic experience and he was very much shocked and surprise to see the way superstar Shahrukh Khan was performing action sequences, John Abraham revealed that he thought that he was doing action better in India but when he saw Shahrukh Khan he said that hands down he is performing action much better.

John Abraham also asked him that why didnt he choose to become an action hero before Pathaan and why didn't he do movie like Pathaan before, on working with Deepika Padukone the actor said that he has collaborated with the actress with the movies like Race 2 and Desi Boys, he says he is very happy with the growth of the actress and very happy to see the love and appreciation her character is getting in the movie Pathaan.

Describing the shooting experience of an action sequence John Abraham said that it was a great experience shooting the action scenes with Shahrukh Khan, the actor was very much confident and was telling John Abraham to hit him but he was very scared to hit Shahrukh Khan because Shahrukh Khan is a national treasure of the country.

There are many people who are saying that the king Khan Shahrukh Khan is back with a bang on this John Abraham said Shahrukh Khan is not back, but he had taken a loo break.

No doubt of Pathaan movie is breaking all the records at the box office of India and the international markets, what are your views on the movie and how did you like the character Jim which is played by John Abraham, do let us know in the comment section below.

