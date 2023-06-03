“I would call a cinema like this as meaningful cinema, which is the very important in today's time” - Govind Namdev

MUMBAI:Actor Govind Namdev has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting. He is indeed not only one of the loved actors, but also someone known for his versatility. The actor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Shubh Nikah

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Govind Namdev spoke in detail about his upcoming movie and also on his character in detail.

Govind Namdev on his movie Shubh Nikah

Govind Namdev says this movie is based on two family who are from two different religion, A boy from one family falls in love with the girl from a different religion, they both want to get married and what difficulties they had to go through is shown in the movie with a beautiful message

Govind Namdev on his character

Govinda Namdev says that he will be playing Shyamlal Mishra, who is from a family whose son falls in love with the girl from a different religion, he is a man with rules and regulations and he is making sure that his son should not get married to the daughter of another caste.

Govind Namdev on what made him say yes for the movie

Govind Namdev says there he would call movies like this as a meaningful cinema which has a beautiful message, also the making of the movie is very good, the actors says he is fortunate to be the part of this beautiful movie, also this movie is very important in today's time where there is a fight for different reasons in different religions

