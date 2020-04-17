“I would feel that if I have bumped into Rajkumar Rao at the auditions, I know I’m not getting the part” says Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI: An actor who has always worked with 'josh' and scaled the stairs of success, Vicky Kaushal is seen on the latest episode of 'Starry Nights GEN Y’. The versatile actor, the heartthrob of millions and recipient of The National Film Award talks about his reel and real life in-depth on the show. He is accompanied by his mentor, and director of Uri: The Surgical Strike 'Aditya Dhar' in an engaging conversation with Komal Nahta. Available with Zee Prime English pack, the channel is set to air the episode on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 10 PM only on Zee Café and Zee Café HD.

Appreciating his parents and giving them due credit for his ongoing success in life, Vicky Kaushal says “My mom and dad made it very clear when we were growing up that they are going to provide us with all the necessities but never with luxuries. That is something that Sunny and I had to earn ourselves”

Vicky Kaushal was all praises for and exemplified versatile actor Rajkumar Rao saying, “I used to feel that if I have bumped into Rajkumar Rao at the auditions, I know I’m not getting the part”.

On the talk show, Vicky Kaushal shared the journey of his self-doubt and self believe phase by saying, “The first time I said to myself that I wanted to be an actor, it wasn’t a full stop, it was a question mark.”

Vicky Kaushal fondly remembers his earlier days. He shared by saying,” My allowance in my early days was 600/- a month which came up to 20/-a day. A life lesson learnt in my upbringing and hence whatever I earn now, it’s really special to me and I hold onto it.”

Speaking about fellow actor Ayushman Khurana, he says, “With Ayushmann, his selection of scripts and the way he has just moulded a niche for himself is absolutely amazing. It’s a dream for every actor.”

“Now I stand on the same platform as the people I used to look up to and that for me is my biggest milestone”, Vicky Kaushal on his definition of success.

“It was patience and perseverance that took me more than 10 years to finally get my big break as a directorial debut with URI”, says Aditya Dhar as he recounts his journey to finally etch a mark in the industry.

Talking about his one life changing moment, Aditya Dhar says, “I had given up. I was packing my bags to leave for the US when suddenly my brother calls me and tells me about how I have researched so much and instructs me to write the screenplay and give it to just one producer. Believe it or not, I struck gold and went on to make a blockbuster hit else if I would have faced rejection, I would have given up on this completely.”

Speaking about how he pursued his passion for acting Vicky Kaushal said – “During my engineering tenure, I never thought of being an actor. Visiting an industrial place gave me clear goals and made me realize what I didn’t want to do in life. I channelled my thoughts and interest only to realize performing is what I love the most.” He added, “My father was quite astonished when I broke out the news of pursuing acting as a career. He was always of the opinion that one of the family members would have a sedentary life with a desk job paying fixed income on monthly basis and vacationing in Diwali with all the family members.”