I would like to go back in time and celebrate Holi: Shreyas Talpade

Bollywood actors have always made Holi celebrations more entertaining and exciting in their own ways. For some it is important to play a safe Holi, while others have planned parties or decided to enjoy the day with only close family members.
MUMBAI : Bollywood actors have always made Holi celebrations more entertaining and exciting in their own ways. For some it is important to play a safe Holi, while others have planned parties or decided to enjoy the day with only close family members.

Actor Shreyas Talpade shared his plans for celebrating the festival this year and how he wishes to go back to his childhood days and enjoy the festival of colours in the similar way.

He said: "I celebrate Holi with my family. In fact, my daughter has insisted that we celebrate Holi this year with her nani, nana and dadi and the two of us with some very close friends."

Moving on to what he thinks about safety in Holi, the 'Iqbal' actor said: "As far as safety is concerned, I believe we must use organic colours. Of course, we must use colours because it's a colourful festival and what is Holi without colours? But keeping in mind that it's completely organic and natural. We must not waste water because it's gold, we cannot live without it and it's extremely precious."

Shreyas added: "The one thing that I would like to change this Holi is to avoid any more change. But change is the only thing constant. I would like to go back in time and celebrate Holi the way we used to. There are times when we would give anything to just go back in time for that one day. Other than that, I don't think I'd like to change anything else because things will keep changing anyways and we should learn to adapt to it."

Source : Ians 

Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad remembers his moments with Sahiba
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Many new shows are starting up and some are...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Chutki leaves the house; Shweta swears not to spare the Pandyas
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
Spoiler Alert! Lag Ja Gale: The mastermind behind Ishani's problem is revealed
MUMBAI:Set in Delhi, Colors TV's Lag Ja Gale follows the journey of Shiv Mehta (Namik Paul)- an affluent, self-made...
Interesting! Imlie: Imlie and Atharva take pheras, unaware of the upcoming storm
MUMBAI:Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Ayesha Jhulka admits she's quite comical in real life
MUMBAI: Actress Ayesha Jhulka, who plays Pallavi in the soon to be released webseries 'Happy Family: Conditions Apply...
Shreyas Talpade
