Ibrahim Ali Khan Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan sends wishes to her ‘Darling Iggy’; shares UNSEEN picture

Ibrahim turns 23 today and as he turns a year older, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a sweet unseen picture of the birthday boy where Jeh is seen feeding him cake.
MUMBAI :Ibrahim Ali Khan might not yet have stepped into the world of films and glamour but he has been making news ever since he was born, thanks to his famous film family. The handsome dude was recently in the news for his alleged relationship with actress Palak Tiwari.

Also Read-Exciting! Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor collaborate for a new untitled film; movie to hit the screens this September

Ibrahim turns 23 today and as he turns a year older, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a sweet unseen picture of the birthday boy where Jeh is seen feeding him cake. She captioned the post, “Happy birthday darling IGGY.... Have the best one ever. Hugs..”

Isn’t that a sweet picture? What do you think? Tell us the comments below.

On the work front, Ibrahim worked as an assistant director in the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Kareena meanwhile will be seen in Crew also co-starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Also Read-Wow! Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s new upcoming movie titled ‘Naadaniyan’?

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- Prokerala 

 

 

 

Ibrahim Ali Khan Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan sends wishes to her ‘Darling Iggy’; shares UNSEEN picture
