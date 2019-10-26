Ibrahim Ali Khan is born to be a star and these pictures shared by sister Sara Ali Khan are a proof

MUMBAI:

Saif Ali Khan’s darling daughter has already made her mark in Bollywood and proved that she is here to stay. The actress who debuted with Kedarnath won hearts with her fine acting and beauty.

And now, it seems her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan can also be the gen-next star just like his sister.

Well, Sara shared a few snaps of her brother on her Instagram account and we couldn’t take our eyes off the dashing lad.

What do you think about this Showtee ?

Ibrahim rocked in a Zebra print jacket and black and white printed pants and his personality defined royalty. The Junior Nawab looked all kinds of handsome in the beautiful outfit designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Take a look at the pictures:

Ibrahim Ali Khan is born to be a star and these pictures are a proof shared by sister Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan’s darling daughter has already made her mark in Bollywood and proved that she is here to stay. The actress who debuted with Kedarnath won hearts with her fine acting and beauty.

And now, it seems her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan can also be the gen-next star just like his sister.

Well, Sara shared a few snaps of her brother on her Instagram account and we couldn’t take our eyes off the dashing lad.

Ibrahim rocked in a Zebra print jacket and black and white printed pants and his personality defined royalty. The Junior Nawab looked all kinds of handsome in the beautiful outfit designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Take a look at the pictures:

Well, we are sure Ibrahim is going to get tonnes of film offers after these pictures go viral.

What do you think? Will Ibrahim be the next big star of Bollywood? Tell us in the comments.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Well, we are sure Ibrahim is going to get tonnes of film offers after these pictures go viral.

What do you think? Will Ibrahim be the next big star of Bollywood? Tell us in the comments.

Credits: Pinkvilla