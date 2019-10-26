News

Ibrahim Ali Khan is born to be a star and these pictures shared by sister Sara Ali Khan are a proof

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Oct 2019 05:30 PM

MUMBAI: 

Saif Ali Khan’s darling daughter has already made her mark in Bollywood and proved that she is here to stay. The actress who debuted with Kedarnath won hearts with her fine acting and beauty.

And now, it seems her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan can also be the gen-next star just like his sister.

Well, Sara shared a few snaps of her brother on her Instagram account and we couldn’t take our eyes off the dashing lad.

What do you think about this Showtee ?

Ibrahim rocked in a Zebra print jacket and black and white printed pants and his personality defined royalty. The Junior Nawab looked all kinds of handsome in the beautiful outfit designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Take a look at the pictures:

 Ibrahim Ali Khan is born to be a star and these pictures are a proof shared by sister Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan’s darling daughter has already made her mark in Bollywood and proved that she is here to stay. The actress who debuted with Kedarnath won hearts with her fine acting and beauty.

And now, it seems her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan can also be the gen-next star just like his sister.

Well, Sara shared a few snaps of her brother on her Instagram account and we couldn’t take our eyes off the dashing lad.

Ibrahim rocked in a Zebra print jacket and black and white printed pants and his personality defined royalty. The Junior Nawab looked all kinds of handsome in the beautiful outfit designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Take a look at the pictures:

Well, we are sure Ibrahim is going to get tonnes of film offers after these pictures go viral.

What do you think? Will Ibrahim be the next big star of Bollywood? Tell us in the comments.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Well, we are sure Ibrahim is going to get tonnes of film offers after these pictures go viral.

What do you think? Will Ibrahim be the next big star of Bollywood? Tell us in the comments.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags > Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
25 Oct 2019 08:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
BB13 Day 26 | Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra get into a major fight over food
BB13 Day 26 | Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra get... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
25 Oct 2019 08:28 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sonakshi to get kidnapped in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
Sonakshi to get kidnapped in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Ambika
Ambika
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja

past seven days