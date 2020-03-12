News

Ibrahim Ali Khan completes his first professional photo-shoot

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Mar 2020 06:45 PM

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan has just made his debut in an advertisement with a clothing brand. He shared a few glimpses from it on his social media account.

Fans called him a ‘replica’ of dad Saif. Ibrahim is often compared to Saif, but his actor father has famously said that the younger Pataudi is better looking”than him.

Ibrahim has often expressed interest in becoming an actor like his parents Saif and Amrita Singh and sister Sara Ali Khan. Talking about Ibrahim and his career plans, Saif had earlier said, 'He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.'

Have a look at the photos.

Credits: India Forums

Tags Ibrahim Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan Amrita Singh Sara Ali Khan TellyChakkar

