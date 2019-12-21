News

Ibrahim Ali Khan criticised by social media users

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Dec 2019 05:45 PM

MUMBAI: Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is Saif Ali Khan's elder son, has been criticised by social media users for his move on the road.

Well, Ibrahim was spotted heading home from his cricket practice and the paparazzi happened to have caught a glimpse of the youngster leaving his coaching academy. According to the media reports, while Ibrahim was heading towards his car, he happened to have thrown the bottle cap on the road and didn't even bother picking it up. The next thing that caught everyone's attention was that he was seen using a plastic bottle to drink water. These things didn't go down well with the netizens who decided to school Ibrahim and give him a lesson or two on Swatch Bharat Abhiyaan and no use of plastic. On the other hand, some social media users expressed their shock to see his striking similarities to dad Saif Ali Khan.

Take a look below:

Tags > Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Bharat Abhiyaan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
20 Dec 2019 10:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bahu Begum to go off-air, Abeer-Mishti & Kartik-Naira celebrate their success, &more
Bahu Begum to go off-air, Abeer-Mishti &... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
20 Dec 2019 10:06 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Dabangg 3 Public Review and fans message for Salman Khan, and the cast
Dabangg 3 Public Review and fans message for... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique
Itishree Singh
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari

past seven days