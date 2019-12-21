Ibrahim Ali Khan criticised by social media users

MUMBAI: Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is Saif Ali Khan's elder son, has been criticised by social media users for his move on the road.

Well, Ibrahim was spotted heading home from his cricket practice and the paparazzi happened to have caught a glimpse of the youngster leaving his coaching academy. According to the media reports, while Ibrahim was heading towards his car, he happened to have thrown the bottle cap on the road and didn't even bother picking it up. The next thing that caught everyone's attention was that he was seen using a plastic bottle to drink water. These things didn't go down well with the netizens who decided to school Ibrahim and give him a lesson or two on Swatch Bharat Abhiyaan and no use of plastic. On the other hand, some social media users expressed their shock to see his striking similarities to dad Saif Ali Khan.

Take a look below: