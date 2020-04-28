Ibrahim Ali Khan tags himself 'Picasso Jr' in throwback pic

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan's younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a childhood photograph of himself and called himself as "Picasso Jr".

Ibrahim took to Instagram, where he enjoys a fan following of over 493K, and shared a photograph of himself from his baby days. In the image, he is seen playing with green paint, which is all over his face and hands.

"Picasso Jr", he captioned the image, which has 118K hearts on the photo-sharing website.

Ibrahim along with his sisters keep social media users entertained with their famous "knock-knock" jokes. Sara also keeps updating photographs of herself along with her brother and mother Amrita Singh from their vacations on social media.

Ibrahim is Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's son with his first wife Amrita.