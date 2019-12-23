Ibrahim Ali Khan's interesting expressions are UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is Saif Ali Khan's elder son, has an impressive fan following. Although he hasn’t signed any film yet, he keeps on making headlines for various reasons.

Yes, the young Pataudi already has netizens and the paparazzi go gaga over him. The young gun has been spotted quite a few times in the last few weeks at his cricket net sessions. However, on Sunday, Ibrahim stepped out to play football with Ranbir Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others in Mumbai's suburbs. Dressed in his football attire and sporting an Atletico Madrid jersey, Ibrahim surely had some female fans hooked to the gram as his pictures from the evening game surfaced on social media.

And, it is his expressions while clicking a selfie that left us in splits. Post the game, the junior Nawab headed to his car but was obviously followed by some eager fans who wanted a selfie with Ibrahim. As he sat in the passenger's seat, fans lined up and clicked selfies as Ibrahim rolled the windows down. From flashing his adorable smile to 'What the heck?', Ibrahim's expressions were a whole mood.

Take a look below:

Credits: PINKVILLA