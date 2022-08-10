Ibrahim cheers for 'dear sister' Sara, says 'Gaslight' will be 'banging'

Being a supportive brother to his actress sister, Ibrahim Ali Khan has cheered for Sara Ali Khan and said that he doesn't doubt that her upcoming film 'Gaslight' will be 'banging'.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/22/2023 - 18:00
movie_image: 
Ibrahim cheers for 'dear sister' Sara, says 'Gaslight' will be 'banging'

MUMBAI:Being a supportive brother to his actress sister, Ibrahim Ali Khan has cheered for Sara Ali Khan and said that he doesn't doubt that her upcoming film 'Gaslight' will be 'banging'.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures dressed in white. Alongside the image, she wrote: "Wearing White, Waiting for gaslight, Hope you'll have a fright, But also a great night, So sit tight."

Ibrahim took to the comment section and wrote in the same rhyming style as his sister: "It'll be banging I don't doubt that in the slight, I'll miss you dear sister as I watch it in the night."

"But then not long until I take my flight to come and give you a hug so tight."

"And tell you how well you nailed gaslight."

Sara and Ibrahim are the children of actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh.

'Gaslight' is a psychological thriller and sees Sara essaying a specially abled character. The film, produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, also stars Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev.

SOURCE-IANS

 

 

Being a supportive brother to his actress sister Ibrahim Ali Khan has cheered for Sara Ali Khan and said that he doesn't doubt that her upcoming film 'Gaslight' tellyvchakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/22/2023 - 18:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Anupamaa: High Drama! Vanraj finally ready to make his move and bring Anupama back into his life
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Paras Kalnawat plays ideal son who can't say no to his mother in 'Kundali Bhagya'
MUMBAI :   'Anupamaa' fame Paras Kalnwat speaks about playing an ideal son and a caring person, Rajveer in the show '...
Hiba Nawab relates to her character: Sayuri has unique viewpoints, motivation
MUMBAI : 'Tere Sheher Mein' actress Hiba Nawab, who is currently seen playing the role of Sayuri in the show, 'Woh Toh...
No big or small actors today, only good actors, says Kareena
MUMBAI :On International Day of Happiness (March 20), 'Ballika Vadhu' actress Avika Gor, who is making her Bollywood...
Kangana Ranaut posts throwback pic from college days
MUMBAI ;Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut went down memory lane as she shared a couple of throwback pictures from her...
Recent Stories
throwback pic
Kangana Ranaut posts throwback pic from college days

Latest Video