"If I feel like, this is who I want to be in life at some point, I will do it", says Disha Patani

MUMBAI: The multi-talented B-town actress Disha Patani spills the beans on her criteria to say yes to a project that comes her way. Recently, her moves were loved by her fans for her latest youtube video.

By giving back to back hits, Disha Patani had been appreciated by her fans with lots of love. From her debut film, MS Dhoni: An untold story to her last movie Bharat, she had been very perfect with her roles and has garnered love from all across!

Recently, in an interview when she was asked about her way to choose her project, she said, “A project has to intrigue me. If I feel like, this is who I want to be in life at some point, I will do it. Every role and film comes with a certain amount of pressure but that has nothing to do with how well your last film did. You didn't know how people are going to react to a story. Sometimes, you may like the story but finally, what comes out on screen isn't what you envisioned so you can't always be sure that all your films will work"

With three films which were back to back successes, Disha Patani has created a huge space in the audiences’ hearts, and is one of the most followed Bollywood actresses on social media.

On the work front, she is on the best track. Disha's last film Bharat was a box office winner and she will be next seen in Mohit Suri's Malang.