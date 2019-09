MUMBAI: There was recentlty a report in the media that



Ranu Mondal who was singing ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma’ on a Railway station was called by Bollywood composer Himesh Reshammiya to sing a song for him in his upcoming film. Not only that, Bollywood honcho Salman Khan even gifted her a house worth Rs 55 Lakhs.



However, according to a report in Pinkvilla, Ranu has denied these reports and said that if he would have done that, he would have announced it to everyone or just would have told her friends.