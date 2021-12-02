"If a sequel is to be made, I would love to watch myself playing Crime Master Gogo once again & if not me, my next choice would be Siddhanth Kapoor" says Shakti Kapoor

MUMBAI: The year was 1994 and Andaz Apna Apna had released to a massive audience response owing to its impeccable humour, incredible casting and strong plotline. 27 years later, the legacy and the laughter continue. Not too many films have managed to amuse generations of audiences and stay relevant as did Andaz Apna Apna so effortlessly. From Salman- Aamir Khan’s camaraderie to Paresh Rawal’s perfect comic timing to the inimitable charm of Shakti Kapoor, everything about the film strikes a laughter. Being the fourth highest rated film of all times whilst being a trendsetter in the genre of slapstick comedy, Andaz Apna Apna deserves a watch even today. Here is what Shakti Kapoor aka crime master gogo wants to say.

"I thoroughly enjoyed playing the role of Crime Master Gogo in Andaz Apna Apna. Even after 27 years, the movie manages to burst me into laughter and i am really looking forward to a sequel purely on Crime Master Gogo wherein his character has traits of Superman and Batman too. I envision him being a good thief, flying, making people laugh, saving everyone from misery and fighting evil. That is surely something i would love to watch myself essaying on screen just as much as Andaz Apna Apna. Infact, according to me the next choice to play the character should be Siddhanth Kapoor and incase the female version is to be made, it must be Shraddha Kapoor. Until that comes to life, I am thrilled to watch the film yet again as it airs on Sony MAX2 and shed tears of happiness", said Bollywood's acclaimed actor and comedian, Shakti Kapoor.



