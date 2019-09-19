News

IIFA Awards 2019: A cute four-legged one follows Salman Khan on the green carpet

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Sep 2019 08:07 PM

MUMBAI: Like previous years, this year too International Indian Film Academy Awards, also known as IIFA Awards 2019, was a star-studded affair. It saw the presence of who’s who of Bollywood.

The event concluded last evening. At the event, an interesting thing happened. Bollywood star Salman Khan, who is known to be an animal lover and is especially attached to his pet dogs, had a rather interesting fan following him on the IIFA Awards 2019 green carpet. It’s none other than a super adorable little stray. As Salman was spotted entering the venue, NSCI Dome, with his cordon of security guards, the four-legged one was seen following after him.

Take a look below: 

