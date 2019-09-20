IIFA Awards 2019: Salman Khan fanboys over Katrina Kaif’s performance

MUMBAI: The 20th edition of IIFA that took place in Mumbai on September 18 2019 saw renowned celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and many others attending the event.



A few of them also performed at the glamorous awards show and made for an entertaining night. Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Ranveer Sing and others set the stage on fire with their performances.



At IIFA 2019, Salman Khan was spotted cheering loudly for Katrina Kaif as her name was announced to perform on stage. Bhaijaan jumped out of his seat, where he was sitting beside choreographer Shiamak Davar, and claps and cheers loudly for the gorgeous actress. He also shouted her name and was the actress’ biggest cheerleader! This act is a true testament of the great friendship they both share. Now, video from the night showing Salman Khan cheering on Katrina is doing the rounds of the Internet. Take a look at the video here:



The stunning Katrina Kaif gave a sizzling performance at IIFA Awards 2019 and enthralled the audience with her sizzling dance moves and thumkas. She donned a golden outfit and grooved to numbers like Surraiya, Manzoor-E-Khuda and Aithey Aa.



