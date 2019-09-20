IIFA awards gets trolled for THIS reason

MUMBAI: IIFA Awards are one the most awaited awards of Bollywood. This year, since they completed 20 years, the event was held in its own country India. All the big stars of Bollywood attended the show.

Several celebrities gathered under one roof to celebrate the best talent. From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to Sara Ali Khan and Ishaan Khatter, all the talented stars were honoured for their contribution to Indian cinema.

The audience was unable to understand how Deepika Padukone won the Special Award for Best Actress.

With performances like Kareena in Jab We Met and Priyanka Chopra in Fashion to Tabu in Chandini Bar and Vidya Balan in Dirty Picture, Deepika winning it was unacceptable to the audience.

Also, Twitterati couldn’t stop themselves from coming out with the most hilarious jokes and memes about star kids getting all the top honours. Have a look at all the memes here.

deepika padukone won a special award for best actress for chennai express last night at #iifahomecoming. not to take away anything for her talent but even she’s given performances better than that! can we stop restricting hindi cinema to just popular commercial films, urgh — kuns (@kahahaialmeida) September 19, 2019

Let's just agree IIFA is backyard barbeque party of Bollywood elites.#IIFA2019 — dr nayk (@khaInayak) September 19, 2019

Bollywood stars ka offsite aka IIFA is happening in Mumbai and if that's not a sign of the Indian economy slowing down then I don't know what is. — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) September 16, 2019