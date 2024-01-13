Ikkis: Whoa! Agastya Nanda gets warning from an Army Officer to not mess up his role in Arun Khetarpal’s biopic

MUMBAI: Agastya Nanda made a smashing debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies and will soon be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming biopic of Arun Khetarpal titled Ikkis. The actor has been attending army training to prepare for his role.

While his training was going on, Agastya got a stern warning from an Army Officer that he must realize the immense responsibility he has on his shoulders. In a previous interview, Agastya said that he went into rigorous training to prep for his role and also got the chance to interact with army officers.

One of the officers came up to Agastya and told Agastya the admiration he had for Arun Khetarpal and that the actor should take his role seriously and not mess it up.

Agastya said that he then called his mom Shweta Nanda and told her how he understood the magnitude of his role in the movie.

