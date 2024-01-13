Ikkis: Whoa! Agastya Nanda gets warning from an Army Officer to not mess up his role in Arun Khetarpal’s biopic

While his training was going on, Agastya got a stern warning from an Army Officer that he must realize the immense responsibility he has on his shoulders.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 15:32
movie_image: 
Agastya Nanda

MUMBAI: Agastya Nanda made a smashing debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies and will soon be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming biopic of Arun Khetarpal titled Ikkis. The actor has been attending army training to prepare for his role.

Also Read- Fascinating! Young Love Blossoms: Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan Find Romance on the Sets of 'The Archies'"

While his training was going on, Agastya got a stern warning from an Army Officer that he must realize the immense responsibility he has on his shoulders. In a previous interview, Agastya said that he went into rigorous training to prep for his role and also got the chance to interact with army officers.

One of the officers came up to Agastya and told Agastya the admiration he had for Arun Khetarpal and that the actor should take his role seriously and not mess it up.

Agastya said that he then called his mom Shweta Nanda and told her how he understood the magnitude of his role in the movie. 

Also Read- Wow! Agastya Nanda Joins Instagram; Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan, and Others Extend Warm Welcome

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: BollywoodLife

Agastya Nanda Suhana Khan Ikkis Arun Khetarpal The Archies Khushi Kapoor Sriram Raghavan Battle of Basantar Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 15:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Punjabi folk and Sufi singer Satinder Sartaaj lends his voice to COLORS’ ‘Udaariyaan’
MUMBAI : COLORS’ ‘Udaariyaan’ continues to mesmerize the viewers while depicting the pursuit of love and ambition...
OMG! Radhika Apte shares her harrowing experience of being locked in the aerobridge, “locked in for over an hour”
MUMBAI : Actress Radhika Apte has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she...
Aww! Abhira and Armaan to have a romantic dance in the makar sankranti special episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Shehzada...
Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Vaquar Shaikh Replaces Rituraj, Bringing New Dimensions to Anupama's Journey
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episodes of Star Plus' Anupama, viewers can anticipate a major twist in the storyline as...
Spoiler Alert! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Kuldeep Discloses Shocking Revelation About Vaani and Vijay’s Past
MUMBAI : In the unfolding story of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus, the love story set against the backdrop of the...
Spoiler Alert! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Vedika Issues a Warning to Pammy Amidst Shocking Encounter
MUMBAI : In the unfolding drama of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus, viewers can brace themselves for heightened...
Recent Stories
Radhika Apte
OMG! Radhika Apte shares her harrowing experience of being locked in the aerobridge, “locked in for over an hour”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Radhika Apte
OMG! Radhika Apte shares her harrowing experience of being locked in the aerobridge, “locked in for over an hour”
Kangana Ranaut
Kya Baat Hai! Kangana Ranaut spotted leaving the Mumbai salon hand-in-hand with a foreign friend; Netizens reacts!
Vivek Oberoi
Must Read! Vivek Oberoi opens up about coping with negativity over the years; Says ‘They are going to be trolls…’
Shilpa Shetty
Must read! Shilpa Shetty opens up about struggles and perseverance in attaining a home and car; Says ‘I’ve seen the lows, and every phase comes’
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Mom Reena Datta shares an emotional note for her baby girl, check out her picture with the bride and Aamir Khan
Triptii Dimri
Amazing! Triptii Dimri's stunning ramp walk in a yellow cutout crinkled-voile gown valued at Rs. 1.48 Lakhs grabs the spotlight